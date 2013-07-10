Eddie Borgo's always used fashionable friends as models. Among his roster of influencers who also happen to have flawless faces, there was Lauren Santo Domingo for spring '10, Tabitha Simmons for fall '11, and Ana Rujik for spring '13. Now, for his latest installment, it's Julia Restoin Roitfeld in front of his lens.
Photographed by Paul Maffi and styled by Keegan Singh, the images are moody but polished. And JRR looks just as gorg as any magazine cover model. With slicked back hair, a simple black top, and a fierce smize (someone's been watching ANTM!) Roitfled effortlessly sells Borgo's slew of tough-as-nails, pretty-as-flowers jewels to anyone that's into statement pieces, or just looking good without trying too hard. Then again, neither the gems or Julia need much help in the looks department.
Click through and fawn over the pics. Then look forward to shopping the pieces when they land in stores in a few weeks.
Photos: Courtesy of Eddie Borgo