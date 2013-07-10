Photographed by Paul Maffi and styled by Keegan Singh, the images are moody but polished. And JRR looks just as gorg as any magazine cover model. With slicked back hair, a simple black top, and a fierce smize (someone's been watching ANTM!) Roitfled effortlessly sells Borgo's slew of tough-as-nails, pretty-as-flowers jewels to anyone that's into statement pieces, or just looking good without trying too hard. Then again, neither the gems or Julia need much help in the looks department.