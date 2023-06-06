I Found The Best Seamless T-Shirt Bra — & R29 Readers Get A Discount

When I tried on The Only Bra, it felt like a second skin (with some extra, much-appreciated support) because of how thin and flexible the fabric is. Thanks to its wireless and seamless structure, it seamlessly glides over my skin. And since the removable cups don't end at the very edge of the neckline, it doesn't push into my boobs and give that undesired bra line or boob spillage look. The cups are also super-thin yet thick enough that I don't find myself being self-conscious about whether or not my nipples are poking through my shirts.