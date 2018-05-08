Unless you're some sort of pre-caffeinated robot (okay, or just superbly better at adulting than most), getting out of bed every morning is no easy feat. In fact, it only takes a matter of minutes for the snooze button to go from your personal savior to your number-one enemy — mainly when it comes to putting together the perfect #OOTD. Which is why being able to identify your style persona (and the outfit essentials that simplify getting dressed in a hurry) is so key. Think about what you could conquer with a closet full of clothes that just get you: Seriously, the sky's the limit.
To help you get there, we teamed up with Trunk Club — a deliver-to-your-door service that hooks you up with a stylist and a bevy of fresh, personally picked outfits — to break down some outfit inspo for five oft-observed spring style types. Whether you're a die-hard athleisure fan in need of fresh options or a multitasker on the hunt for pieces that'll bounce from one activity to the next as efficiently as you, these mood boards will help get your creative wheels spinning. TL;DR: Get a grip on these outfit formulas now, snooze five minutes longer tomorrow.
The Expert Multitasker
You’re never not on the move — meaning your outfits need to be able to adapt to any situation. Opt for pieces that can take you from the office to after hours, like a fun statement blouse, classic trousers, and a pair of practical yet chic shoes.
The Eternal Athleisure-r
Comfort is the name of your game, but that doesn’t mean you can’t rock pieces with some personality, too. Give your go-to black sports bra the boot in favor of a botanical-printed one. Then top off the look with neutral sneaks and a hoodie that stands out.
The Casual Prepster
You’re all for classic pieces with a preppy twist, making a crisp denim jacket, a striped T-shirt, and white sneakers your everyday outfit starters. Just add in a crossbody bag and a pair of cropped flares to complete the look.
The Edgy Street Styler
If calm, cool, and collected is how you’d describe your everyday style, you’ll never go wrong with a statement jacket in an edgy print paired with black denim and white kicks.
The Color Enthusiast
You live for a pop of color, so it’s no secret you gravitate toward looks that incorporate your fave shades of the season in fresh new ways. Try a moto jacket in a pastel hue paired with striped bottoms and statement-making mules.
Ready to pull together your look each morning like it's nothing? Head to Trunk Club to be paired with a personal stylist who will curate a Trunk just for you.
