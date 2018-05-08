Unless you're some sort of pre-caffeinated robot (okay, or just superbly better at adulting than most), getting out of bed every morning is no easy feat. In fact, it only takes a matter of minutes for the snooze button to go from your personal savior to your number-one enemy — mainly when it comes to putting together the perfect #OOTD. Which is why being able to identify your style persona (and the outfit essentials that simplify getting dressed in a hurry) is so key. Think about what you could conquer with a closet full of clothes that just get you: Seriously, the sky's the limit.