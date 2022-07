This 3-Step Deodorant System Is A Miracle For The Super Sweaty

I have to mention: The one product that isn't part of the three-step system that I've used the absolute most is the Duradry Body Spray , which I like to substitute for the AM stick. It's everything I want a deodorant product to be: completely unscented, quick-drying, aluminum-free. And, because it's a spray product, it can be spritzed under the arms as well as other parts of the body (I like to spray it on my feet before I put on socks). The only downside is that I haven't really figured out how to aim and spray with control — for instance, when I try to spray my underarm using my less-dominant left hand, the liquid doesn't come up the pump the way it's supposed to and I'm kind of left with a leaky contraption and a hand dripping in this precious solution. My workaround is to simply unscrew the top, tip the bottle onto my palms, and dab the product onto my body parts where I tend to sweat the most.