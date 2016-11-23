17 Long-Sleeve Shirts That Will Make Your Outfit Better

It may seem obvious that we swap out our short-sleeved tops for their long-sleeved cousins come fall, but what's not as obvious is what version of the latter we should actually be investing in. The dream is to find ones that are comfortable, cool, and work with everything else we already have in our closets. And, lucky for us, that dream can now easily become a reality.
Enter: the graphic long-sleeved tee, a.k.a the shirt that's trend-forward, comfortable, and pairs with basically every single item you own. (Yep, even if it doesn't match — remember, clashing is what's up lately). Sure, they may seem laid-back and look like they're meant to be worn strictly with sweatpants, but that's what makes pairing them with slip dresses or high-waisted trousers so awesome — it's not just unexpected, it looks pretty damn awesome, too. To convince you that these are, in fact, a wardrobe staple, we've rounded up 17 long-sleeve options that achieve the trifecta of comfort, ease, and cool. Layering is quickly becoming a necessity (hi, winter!), and these tees will help you do it in style.
