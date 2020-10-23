Sporting anything but supremely comfy loungewear — and the occasional Zoom-ready blouse — while in quarantine might seem pointless. But hear us out: You can dress up a little without looking (or feeling) silly.
To zhuzh up your current lockdown aesthetic, consider...the dress. Remember those? (No, your robe doesn't count.) The now-oft-neglected piece works surprisingly well for the strange indoor-and-sometimes-outdoor lifestyles we're living now, even as temperatures turn. From easy-breezy chiffon maxis to a floor-length cardigan that's more versatile than you could've ever imagined, these styles were made to mix and match, layer, and ultimately breathe some much-needed life back into your wardrobe — without breaking the bank.
Still don't believe us? Click through for four styling ideas — handpicked from the selection of autumn-ready frocks, accessories, and beauty products at Macy's — that just might convince you otherwise.