The New Free People x Dr. Scholl’s Collab Is Festival Season-Ready

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
What happens when you put one of the comfiest shoe brand’s together with one of the most beloved fashion retailers? You get the ultimate warm-weather shoes. In celebration of its 100-year anniversary, Dr. Scholl’s is collaborating with Free People to reimagine its Original Sandal.
“Both teams collaborated closely to create this vintage-inspired exclusive collection. Combining heritage pattern linings and vintage-dyed woods with unique hardware and detailing… the result is a retro kitsch, city cool style we know our customer will be very excited about!” Free People CMO Jack Reynolds said in a press release.
Free People re-designed the wood-sole clog sandal in a denim (perfect for the Spring 2024 denim craze) and white eyelet variations (perfect for summer picnics). Starting April 2, the collaboration can be carted up on both websites and in person at Free People stores. Read on to learn more about the collaboration’s sandal styles and how you can incorporate them into your wardrobe.
“Both teams collaborated closely to create this vintage-inspired exclusive collection. Combining heritage pattern linings and vintage-dyed woods with unique hardware and detailing… the result is a retro kitsch, city cool style we know our customer will be very excited about!” Free People CMO Jack Reynolds said in a press release.
Free People re-designed the wood-sole clog sandal in a denim (perfect for the Spring 2024 denim craze) and white eyelet variations (perfect for summer picnics). Starting April 2, the collaboration can be carted up on both websites and in person at Free People stores. Read on to learn more about the collaboration’s sandal styles and how you can incorporate them into your wardrobe.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
From modern denim dresses and patchwork denim jackets to monogrammed denim bags, denim-everything is in (and we’re not upset about it). Now, you can cart up a pair of indigo-sole jean sandals. Whether you’re looking for a statement sandal or a comfy festival shoe — the star and sun hardware elements were inspired by festival season — these sandals can effortlessly blend into your spring and summer wardrobe. Style the frayed-edge strap sandals with your favorite jean skirt or pair them with a full-denim look to channel your Cowboy Carter era.
On the other end of the style spectrum, the vintage-inspired, all-white clog sandal with delicate eyelet detailing and a beechwood sole can easily be styled with any breezy linen dress or bohemian maxi skirt. Slip into them for everything from farmers market runs and weekend picnics to summer concerts and boardwalk strolls.