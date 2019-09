I'll be honest — Insta-famous highlighters tend to veer too metallic and glittery for my taste. (Great for selfies, not so much for real life.) Sure, I love a visible, ask-me-about-my-highlight glow, but chunky sparkle or in-your-face sheen has never been my cup of tea. That's why this powder from DOC is so amazing. It contains micro-fine shimmer that looks glow-y (read: not glittery). One swipe onto my cheekbones catches the light in the best, most subtle way. And two or three layers? It produces a strobed-effect with a lot more impact.