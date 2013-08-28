Photo: Courtesy of Sassanova.
Ready to take your nude-shoe game to the next level? Then it's time to get acquainted with these peach-hued, snakeskin stunners from Dolce Vita. Thanks to the subtle color scheme, they're classic and understated for work, but with enough drop-dead sex appeal to wow after hours. (Just get a load of those gold details on the toe and heel if you don't believe us.) We'd pair these leg-lengthening beauties with everything from pencil skirts to skinny jeans — maybe even a leather skater skirt, if we're feeling adventurous. And at $172, they're not such a major splurge that we'd have to cut corners the rest of the month. Oh, and did we mention they'll make every squat and leg lift at the gym pay dividends?
Dolce Vita Yani Heels, $172, available at Sassanova, 1641 Wisconsin Avenue NW, 202-471-4400; 7134 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda, 301-654-7403.
Advertisement