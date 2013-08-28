Ready to take your nude-shoe game to the next level? Then it's time to get acquainted with these peach-hued, snakeskin stunners from Dolce Vita. Thanks to the subtle color scheme, they're classic and understated for work, but with enough drop-dead sex appeal to wow after hours. (Just get a load of those gold details on the toe and heel if you don't believe us.) We'd pair these leg-lengthening beauties with everything from pencil skirts to skinny jeans — maybe even a leather skater skirt, if we're feeling adventurous. And at $172, they're not such a major splurge that we'd have to cut corners the rest of the month. Oh, and did we mention they'll make every squat and leg lift at the gym pay dividends?