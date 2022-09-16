Meet The Lightweight, Compressive Legging Made To Endure Any Workout

No surprise — it doesn't matter how sweat-wicking a material is — these pieces definitely needed to be washed afterward. But what's so fabulous about the nylon texture of the legging and bra is that they're ripe for a quick hand-wash in the tub or sink. To dry, I can just drape them over a bar or a rack, and they're ready to go again the next day. In addition to regenerated nylon, the brand also uses high-performance Italian lycra and a buttery-soft Supplex lycra for many of its styles, so there are options available for everyone and every type of body. All of the pieces are said to be manufactured ethically and eco-consciously, and they're rigorously tested and trialed in small batches to keep sampling production waste as low as possible.