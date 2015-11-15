The Only New Distressed-Jeans Trend That Actually Makes Sense

Connie Wang
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photographed by Christian Vierig.
There are more jeans with random rips, tears, and holes than jeans that are pristine these days — and it's not because we as a nation have suddenly become clumsier, rowdier people. It's trendy to have your jeans look worn-in, but for the most part, the distressing is so unrealistically placed and bizarre, it looks like the pants could only have been worn in by aliens.

Naturally occurring wear-and tear happens around only a few places: your pockets, your crotch, where there's deep folding (backs of knees and hems), and your knees. Anywhere else, it looks about as natural as a Kardashian selfie.

But sometimes, Kardashian Uncanny is sort of what you're going for. In our opinion, there's only one distressed-jeans look that makes sense and seems deliberately trendy. It's the double-knee hole: an obvious fashion statement that also looks like you could have done it yourself.

Click through to see how people were rocking this trend during fashion week — and what they were pairing it with.

More from Styling Tips