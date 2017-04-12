Skip navigation!
Ripped Jeans
Jeans
Keeping Ripped Jeans From Ripping MORE
by
Us
Fashion
Okay, This Denim Trend Has Officially Gone Too Far
Landon Peoples
Apr 12, 2017
Celebrity Style
5 Steps To Kendall: A Look At Her Aesthetic Staples
Anne T. Donahue
Dec 5, 2016
Styling Tips
The Only New Distressed-Jeans Trend That Actually Makes Sense
Connie Wang
Nov 15, 2015
Shopping
The New Wave Of Ripped Jeans Isn't What You Expect
When you think about ripped jeans, you probably picture a slouchy boyfriend pair with a moderate amount of ripping at the knees. You know, the kind celebs
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Shopping
What Gigi Hadid Wore To Lunch With Joe Jonas
Just last weekend, Gigi Hadid announced her breakup — amicable, of course — from boyfriend Cody Simpson. Since then, she’s been recovering the way
by
Casey Lewis
Shopping
Leave It To Amal To Make Distressed Jeans Impossibly Ladylike
Have you ever looked into your overflowing closet for something — anything — to wear, only to come up short? Of course you have. Fortunately,
by
Casey Lewis
Shopping
Pre-Distressed Jeans Always Falling Apart In The Wrong Places? Re...
We have a bone to pick with our pre-torn denim. Namely, it's always falling apart — and in all the wrong places. You know the type: When you bought
by
Ellen Hoffman
Shopping
Don't Distress: This Denim Looks Good On Everyone
Generally speaking, rips and tears require either a trip to the tailor or a place in the trash. But, there's one article of clothing that's an out-and-out
by
Ellen Hoffman
Ripped Jeans
Animals Are "Designing" Jeans Now
We’re suppressing the urge to type Dorothy’s famous phrase, though, in this case, it’s incredibly apt. A Japanese zoo recruited its lions and tigers
by
Hilary Moss
Shopping
The Jeans You'll Love For Years To Come
What's the one thing Kim Kardashian, Wayne from Wayne's World, and Kurt Cobain have in common? A love for ripped denim. And, now, you can add yourself to
by
Ali Hoffman
Shopping
Viva La Skinny Jean! 16 Non-Basic Pairs To Keep Them Alive
Sure, we’ve been rooting for the gauchos and girlfriends as of late, but skinny jeans don't have to go anywhere. Sorry calves; it’s time to suffocate
by
Bobby Schuessler
Trends
Distressed Denim Has Officially Gone Too Far
Today, while cruising Urban Outfitters, we came upon this poor, possibly orphaned woman, who tragically had to cut away the thighs of her own jeans to
by
Leeann Duggan
Trend Takeout
3 Looks For 1 Spring Jean Trend We're Obsessing
We're not saying it's difficult to innovate denim, but let's be honest, jeans have been around since, like, the beginning of time. That said, we get
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Shopping
No Strings Attached: 11 Raw-Edge Denim Finds To Try NOW
We haven't been able to get raw-edge denim out of our minds since we called out the trend last September. And, fortunately for us, the fringed look just
by
Bobby Schuessler
Los Angeles
These Are The Jeans We've Been Waiting For
We've all been there — sifting through endless stacks of strange smelling, vintage denim, hoping to find that pair of perfectly distressed,
by
Ali Hoffman
Styling Tips
As Seen On The Streets: Ripped Denim
Chances are you have a pair of ripped, hanging-on-by-a-thread jeans in your closet. And, we bet you've tried them on countless times. Maybe you were even
by
Gina Marinelli
Fashion
Pinterest Star Of The Day: MiH Jeans, "Denim Heaven"
You already know that denim is one of the most versatile fabrics around. And yet, somehow, it's still extremely easy to get stuck in a jean rut. But,
by
Us
Street Style
Street Style: Distressed Denim Takes A Chic Turn
Who She Is: Molly Where We Spotted Her: Logan Square Why We Love Her: As a brand-spanking-new Chicago resident (welcome!), Molly is self-admittedly
by
Seija Rankin
Fashion
Style Legend Linda Rodin On Distressed Denim And What She Wore Du...
Name: Linda Rodin Occupation: "I've been a fashion stylist for many, many years. I worked at Harper's Bazaar, and have been freelancing for a very,
by
Us
Fashion
Denim Disasters: The Ugliest Jeans, Ever
For some reason, whenever we spot an egregiously heinous pair of pants, nine times out of a ten they'll be made of denim. Why do jeans have such bad luck?
by
Us
