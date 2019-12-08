You Can Get These Disney Gifts (For Adults) Without Wishing Upon A Star

Sure, you could wish upon a star for all your Disney gift needs this holiday season. Or, you could just consult this guide aimed at the adults in your life who are big kids at heart. But just because these grown-ups
wish they lived in the magical world of Disney doesn't mean they deserve a gift made for children. That's why this list is full of age-appropriate gifts from the House of Mouse.
wish they lived in the magical world of Disney doesn't mean they deserve a gift made for children. That's why this list is full of age-appropriate gifts from the House of Mouse.
It turns out Mickey is willing to put his likeness on a lot of things for the 21 and up crowd. From bakeware to electronics, those mouse ears are everywhere. Wear Minnie on your feet or in your ears. Use makeup kits that are Elsa approved or make your own little princesses out of yarn. If you're feeling up to it, you can also construct your own castle for them to live in, too. Of course, a subscription to Disney+ wouldn't be a bad gift either. Especially, for those who are in desperate need of a DCOM marathon, which is basically, all of us, right?
So get ready to share M-I-C-K-E-Y M-O-U-S-E with the adults in your life who could use a little holiday magic as they head into the new year.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you subscribe to something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.