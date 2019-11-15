Don't ever want to leave your house again? That may just be a requirement now that Disney+ and its new shows are in full swing. In addition to being the new home of practically every Disney movie imaginable, the service is adding a ton of new Disney+ shows in 2020 and 2021.
They'll include multiple new visits to the Star Wars galaxy far, far away, continued adventures with your favorite Marvel superheroes, and a few surprises, too.
While the Marvel shows announced at the company's flashy 2019 San Diego Comic-Con and D23 convention panels aren't going to begin rolling out until fall 2020, the lineup will include the MCU's Sebastian Stan, Tom Hiddleston, and Anthony Mackie — sorry, evil-doers, these Internet boyfriends are coming for ya.
Currently streaming are things like the meta-comedy High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, a Christopher Guest-esque mockumentary about a production of High School Musical: The Musical. On the way is Lizzie McGuire revival starring Hilary Duff (and her animated alter-ego) and plenty more projects poised to revive your Disney Channel nostalgia.
In Star Wars land, there's the currently streaming series The Mandalorian, arguably the highest-profile Disney+ launch series and following the adventures of Pedro Pascal's space bounty hunter. Later, fans will see seventh and final season of beloved animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, as well as some other space-based treats.
Click on for the full lineup of every series officially in the works at Disney+, plus when you should expect to be able to add them to your streaming queue.
