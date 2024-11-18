8:30 a.m. — My best friend calls me frantic. She’s also in disbelief that the biopsy came back positive. We had both convinced ourselves on the phone earlier this week that it was likely nothing, a low-grade infection that would just need monitoring. To be honest I had been doing okay for the last hour, forcing myself to think about it clinically. But as soon as I hear her voice, I start sobbing. We spend almost an hour on the phone together. I am scared, anxious, angry, but by the end of it, hopeful. She tells me that she’ll be at my procedure and will take care of me afterwards. I hang up and feel all shaky but deeply loved. I had been planning to do a lower-body workout but don’t feel quite up for intense lifting so do a quick two-mile run on the treadmill instead, just enough to shake out some energy.