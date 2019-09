Of course, you can wear opaque liquid lipsticks and deep purple shades all through the summer if you desire, but we find lip tints the most appealing in the dog days. It seems tons of other people do, too, because three out of four shade of Dior's Lip Tattoo are sold out at Sephora. The tint in question offers medium, buildable color and lasts for hours, making it an easy option to reach for on days when sopping up sweat and dealing with out-of-control humidity hair take priority over reapplying lipstick.