This VS Angel Couldn't Wait To Take Her Heels Off — Seriously

Despite being real people, too, there's not much us non-models have in common with those who walk the world's runways — especially the Victoria's Secret one. But happily, once the heels come off, they're a lot easier to relate to. See: their love for a good selfie, their propensity for being late, and sometimes, a surprising cameo of practical footwear. Model Dilone hit the VS Fashion Show's after party last night in a pair of white sneakers that won the entire pink carpet.
That's right — her coup beat out the likes of Gigi Hadid's sparkling Versace number, and even sister Bella's glitzy Julien MacDonald get-up. Why? Because there's nothing cooler than an outfit that says fuck the rules, and to pull it off so effortlessly like first-timer Dilone makes it even cooler. This isn't a game of who wore it best, of course, but we can't ignore the refreshing feeling that washed over us as we scrolled through last night's line-up of leg slits and strappy stilettos to stumble upon a pair of baggy trousers and white sneaks.
For those of you who aren't yet familiar with Dilone, she's a newcomer to the Victoria's Secret family. Last night's taping in Paris was her first time walking the show, but not her first time in Paris by any means. She modeled in the Fenty Puma by Rihanna show last season and strutted her stuff at Balmain and Fendi, too. She's a native New Yorker of Dominican roots, a five-room #mannequinchallenge jedi, and does an Aaliyah impression that will knock your socks off. For more of Dilone's street style, head over to her Instagram and prepare to cry at the moment she found out she was walking the show this year. This pink carpet innovator is one to watch.
