Planning a wedding is no joke. Sometimes, keeping tabs on all the moving parts can feel overwhelming at best — and like an actual living nightmare at worst. Enter: the destination wedding.
In addition to offering an incredible backdrop for your vows and a more all-inclusive (read: easier to plan) experience, the travel component means you may wind up with a more intimate, personal gathering.
From a classic beachside resort in Mexico to a hip boutique hotel in Austin, TX, we've hand-picked five unique locations for the destination wedding of your dreams. Check out the list ahead, and then get ready to pack your bags.
