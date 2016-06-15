15 On-Sale Designer Items We Can Kind Of, Sort Of, Maybe Afford

Like 2 Chainz, I tend to enjoy expensive shit. The problem with this is, of course, that I do not possess a bank account even remotely similar to 2 Chainz's, therefore it is not always financially responsible (or plausible) for me to dish out a cool thousand dollars on a dress I might wear once, or a pair of shoes I'll likely ruin after one walk.
The cure for this plague is as simple as two words: Designer. Sales. Stores like Net-A-Porter, Farfetch, MatchesFashion, and basically every other luxury fashion sanctuary (a.k.a. places I often browse thoroughly on a weekly basis but never actually press "buy," because bills) offer up a seasonal dose of high-end duds at a fraction of the price. Now, we're not saying the 15 pieces ahead are affordable (at least, not for those of us who can't lay claim to "Beez In The Trap"), but they are 50%, 60%, and sometimes even 75% off — meaning if a treat yo'self type of splurge is on your bucket list, consider this a slightly more wallet-friendly opportunity to do so.
Ahead, find our wish list of pieces we can kind of, sort of, maybe afford.
