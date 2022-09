Being the iconic spa brand it is, Dermalogica has a stacked lineup of exfoliators for every skin type and concern. If you want to exfoliate as gently as possible, the Daily Milkfoliant (made with an oat base) is your calling. On the opposite side of things, if you crave more intense skin-sloughing, Daily Superfoliant has entered the chat. I personally think Microfoliant is the perfect Goldilocks option for most skin types, and even though it's pricey at $64 for a 2.6-ounce bottle, I honestly don't see myself finishing it for at least a few years. (Is that gross? Derms, please weigh in.) If you want to try before committing to a larger size, you can also shop a 0.45-ounce mini bottle for $16 — which will probably last you a few weeks, TBH. Smooth, baby-soft skin for all? Consider us very here for it.