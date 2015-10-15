If there were a definitive list of things every woman should have in her closet, staples like black ankle boots, the perfect white tee, and a timeless LBD would no doubt be at the top. But a piece that's recently had a major comeback has also proven its wear-forever potential: the denim jacket. Though the iconic '90s outerwear is having a moment, it's a style we never wanted to let go of in the first place (and we don't plan on doing so anytime soon). For one, you can break it out no matter the season; it's versatile and travels well since it isn't prone to wrinkling; and the wear and tear only makes it look cooler the longer you sport it. Yeah, you'd be hard-pressed to find another piece that actually gets better with age.
To put the versatile blue-jean jacket to the test, we mapped out five different ways you can spin it using one of our favorite iterations: the Authentic Trucker Jacket from Levi's®. Whether you fancy yourself a minimalist or a sophisticated skater, the approaches to this wear-with-all topper are virtually endless. Find your cheat sheet to fall's cool jean-jacket combos ahead — once you try 'em out, we bet you won't be able to find ways not to wear it.
