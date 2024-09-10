I’m in My Demure Era. Here’s How I Achieve the Look & Lifestyle

In the Latine community, demurity is often associated with modesty, quietness, and restraint, qualities we’re often told to embody. But for me, and for others like Jools, being demure is about flipping that script and doing whatever the hell you want and feeling empowered in that choice. As Latinas, we’re often told to be modest, not too loud, to fit into a certain mold, but the demure trend allows us to take that narrative and make it our own. To me, being demure means showing up authentically, wearing what feels good, and treating others the way you want to be treated. It’s about recognizing the vulnerability in how people choose to present themselves, especially online, and hyping people up for choosing to be themselves. Demure ladies let people rock out and be who they are without judgment and understand that everyone’s way of showing up is unique. It's about being confident in your own choices, even if they’re different from others, and not being affected by opinions that might come your way.