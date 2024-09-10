ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Somos
I’m in My Demure Era. Here’s How I Achieve the Look & Lifestyle

Natasha López
Last Updated September 10, 2024, 2:25 PM
Photo: Courtesy of ABC.
The word "demure" will never be the same now that Jools Lebron has alchemized it into something distinctly defined, yet deeply personal and dependent on the user. The Puerto Rican beauty influencer broke the Internet with her iconic video, “You see how I do my makeup for work? Very demure, very mindful. I don’t come to work with a green cut-crease.” Since then, "demure" has come to represent being mindful of your surroundings, looking cutesy, and being considerate of others, and for Latinas everywhere, it’s giving a name to the delicate balance between our cultural expectations and personal expression. For many of us, it’s a way to navigate and redefine how we present ourselves in a world that often oversimplifies or misunderstands our diverse identities.
When I think of "demure" in relation to my Latine identity, I — and many of the Latinas I spoke with — are reminded of how we've been told to act. Perhaps in contrast to stereotypes of the loud and fiery Latina, we've been encouraged to be polite, quiet, and to hold ourselves back in most situations, as if we should only be mindful of others and never of ourselves. But the demure trend has sparked a new understanding of our traditions. Jools seems to have defined something we've all been at odds with — trying to balance a culture and tradition we love with our contemporary understandings of femininity, fashion, style, presence, and interpersonal relationships.

"Today, 'demure' goes beyond its textbook definition of being “reserved, modest, and shy.” Sure, it can still mean those things, but thanks to Jools, it’s now about finding balance in how we show up through our style and how we can be mindful of our communities."

Natasha López
Today, "demure" goes beyond its textbook definition of being “reserved, modest, and shy.” Sure, it can still mean those things, but thanks to Jools, it’s now about finding balance in how we show up through our style and how we can be mindful of our communities. I think we’ll find that being demure — embodying it in your style — goes beyond what you wear; it’s about the intention behind it and how you carry yourself when you’re dressed. Jools may not wear a green cut-crease to work, but she’s unafraid to show up as herself online and in the spaces she now deservedly finds herself in, looking very demure in her self-made wigs, edgy yet simple outfits, and always helping us keep it cute with her makeup reviews and tutorials.
As a Latina, Jools shows her demurity and mindfulness in her content far beyond the irony of her original video. In one TikTok video, she talks about how the trend and her rise to stardom mean she can now help a friend experiencing insecurity at home. In another, Jools reflects on what she expected herself to be like when she finally reached her goals as an influencer, realizing that she doesn't immediately reach for material things but for ways to uplift her loved ones and community, like getting her abuela out of the senior home or taking her mom to get hair done at a salon instead of using box dye for the first time in years. And in a very considerate act of love toward herself, she’s even now able to fund her transition.
We connected with five Latinas who embody "demure" through their cutesy yet mindful approach to personal style and daily life. Here’s how they each bring this concept to life.
Miranda Sanchez, 32, Brooklyn
Photo: Courtesy of Miranda Sanchez.
I think what’s especially cool about the demure trend is how it can influence other trends while still standing on its own. When I created my demure styling video, I tried to create an outfit that was fun but also subtle, with just a little pop, and that still felt authentic to me. Sometimes I’m in the mood for loud, colorful outfits, but when I think about demure, I think about how I can add a little spin to something simple and make it special without losing its essence. That’s the beauty of demure, you can mix it with your personality and really make it your own.

"As Latinas, we’re often told to be modest, not too loud, to fit into a certain mold, but the demure trend allows us to take that narrative and make it our own."

Miranda Sanchez
My style changes day by day, but I draw a lot of inspiration from '90s fashion. I also like to describe it as a mix of Miss Frizzle and the kids from Rocket Power. It really depends on my mood, but it’s always eclectic, always very me, and always reflects whatever I’m feeling that day. I’m comfortable with who I am, even if it’s new or different, and I show up in a way that feels true to me. Being demure and mindful also influences my approach to fashion in terms of sustainability. I don’t want to feel pressured to overconsume or constantly chase new trends, and as I grow as a creator I want to be mindful of how I choose to show up on my platform. I'd rather focus on sustainability than overconsumption, so I might wear the same piece multiple times, and that’s okay because it’s mindful of both the environment and others.
In the Latine community, demurity is often associated with modesty, quietness, and restraint, qualities we’re often told to embody. But for me, and for others like Jools, being demure is about flipping that script and doing whatever the hell you want and feeling empowered in that choice. As Latinas, we’re often told to be modest, not too loud, to fit into a certain mold, but the demure trend allows us to take that narrative and make it our own. To me, being demure means showing up authentically, wearing what feels good, and treating others the way you want to be treated. It’s about recognizing the vulnerability in how people choose to present themselves, especially online, and hyping people up for choosing to be themselves. Demure ladies let people rock out and be who they are without judgment and understand that everyone’s way of showing up is unique. It's about being confident in your own choices, even if they’re different from others, and not being affected by opinions that might come your way.
Patricia Silverio, 24, Orlando
Photo: Courtesy of Patricia Silverio.
When I learned that Jools was a Puerto Rican creator it made me appreciate “demure” so much more. Representation matters so much to me, especially since mid and plus-size Latinas often don’t get much visibility in fashion and beauty. It’s also really inspiring to see that Jools has been working on her content creation and being demure for so long. It gives the trend a deeper, more meaningful vibe and truly reflects how I feel about fashion: it’s not just about looking good but also about feeling powerful and confident. My style is always evolving, but I’d describe it as a blend of dark feminine elements with occasional sporty chic touches. It might sound random, but it’s mostly about my accessories; purses, sunglasses, and jewelry play a huge role. I keep my basics simple but love to infuse them with personality through these details. 
"Demure has helped to shift my focus from just following trends to valuing what I already have and making it work in an authentic way."

Patricia Silverio
Demure style, to me, is about empowerment and self-assurance. It’s about feeling your best and embracing who you are, which is why I’m drawn to it. I recently reevaluated my approach to fashion content creation because I wanted to focus on something more meaningful. I’ve struggled with body image in the past and used to hide behind oversized hoodies instead of embracing my body. Embracing my demure style has helped me to showcase my true self, my Latine heritage, and made me feel confident and empowered. I realized how important mid-size representation in fashion is to me and I hope other Latinas see themselves the way I see myself, my style, and my body as demure. My style isn’t about following trends but about finding inspiration from people who genuinely reflect my experiences and values. 
Being in my demure era is about evolving and finding ways to reflect my personal journey through my style. I might wear a second-hand maxi skirt from Goodwill with a simple Target crop top. It’s not about the price tag but about how the pieces speak to me and fit into my life. Demure has helped to shift my focus from just following trends to valuing what I already have and making it work in an authentic way. I feel like I’m in my best era, both professionally and personally, and can finally show how my style has evolved with me over the years. It’s a balance of looking good and feeling great in something simple, but elevated and imbued with different aspects of me, which I think is the heart of demure.
Wednesday Diaz, 28, Los Angeles
Photo: Courtesy of Wednesday Diaz.
As the only girl in my household, my mom was always mindful of how she dressed me. She navigated the challenge of raising a Latina daughter by balancing cutesy outfits with the expectations and traditions imposed by the culture around us. These double standards are ones I continue to unpack and heal from. But now, through my own style, I’m breaking the cycle entirely and redefining what demure means on my own terms. Depending on the situation or occasion, I adapt my look, like channeling a preppy vibe for a business casual setting at work, but overall, I embrace versatility as the essence of my personal style. To me, being demure is about recognizing the different ways we can authentically show up in different contexts. My style is ever-evolving, it blends different aesthetics, but it always carries that distinct touch of “Wednesday.”

"Demure and my Latinidad go together when I pay homage to what I wore as a niña."

Wednesday Diaz
A lot of people associate demure with modesty, but I also think of aesthetics and elements like pink, coquette, lace, and bows. These all remind me of the things I’d wear growing up, where my mom used to dress me in ruffle socks and put moños and ribbons in my hair. I still wear all of these things today. Demure and my Latinidad go together when I pay homage to what I wore as a niña. It's about expressing my roots and how I get creative with incorporating those elements into my style now. I still like to wear ruffle socks, crop tops, and accessories that showcase my femininity. It feels like I’m healing my inner child through fashion. Mixing and matching prints, wearing whatever fabrics and accessories you want.
Thanks to my upbringing and now the influence of Jools, who has made such an impact on the culture, I immediately think of comunidad and girlhood when I think of demure. Being demure, to me, is about being mindful and considerate — not just of other people’s feelings, surroundings, and emotions, but also of your own and how the two intertwine. Demure isn’t just an audio on TikTok, it's a way to reinterpret terms like demure and classy. I think it will lead to new trends, allow us to express ourselves even more, help us heal our inner child and bring out things we might not have felt comfortable expressing before. The demure trend is reassuring; it encourages us to express ourselves without fear.
Camila Milanes, 23, San Diego
Photo: Courtesy of Camila Milanes.
My journey to my cutesy, demure style started with my aspiration to become an attorney. As a first-generation Latina, I didn’t always have access to the resources I might have wanted, so I had to get creative with my shopping. Fashion became a way for me to build confidence and create a look that reflected my aspirations and my identity. As a law student, I have to maintain a professional appearance, but that doesn’t mean I can’t inject a bit of personality into my wardrobe. My style is a blend of classy and unconventional. I love adding touches like a splash of pink or experimenting with different colors to make my outfits feel more like me. I feel like I’ve managed to strike a balance with a look that’s both polished and uniquely mine. 
"My motto has always been to wear what makes me feel good, and that’s something I’ve stuck with since I was young. This approach helps me stay true to myself and what I want from life while presenting myself in a way that feels authentic and confident."

Camila Milanes
It’s funny when my friends ask where I get my style inspiration from because I don’t always have a clear answer other than I have a pretty creative mindset when it comes to fashion. I love hitting up thrift stores because they’re full of potential. Even if something doesn’t look amazing on the hanger, I’m always willing to give it a shot because you never know how it might turn out once you try it on and style it in your own way. My style is demure because it’s considerate of how a piece can be transformed and styled. My motto has always been to wear what makes me feel good, and that’s something I’ve stuck with since I was young. This approach helps me stay true to myself and what I want from life while presenting myself in a way that feels authentic and confident.
Being demure can mean so many different things, and that’s what I find exciting about it. It’s all about showing your unique style while keeping an open mind and being willing to explore different interpretations of what demure means. I hope that my approach to fashion, with its mix of classiness and creativity, inspires others to embrace their own unique style like Jools has. To be demure is to give everything a chance and find what truly resonates with you.
Carolina Nelson, 29, Los Angeles
Photo: Courtesy of Carolina Nelson.
Dressing "demure" can mean so many different things, and for me, it’s about embracing simplicity while staying connected to my Mexican roots. Right now, my version of demure is all about not doing too much — letting my hair be natural, with all its frizz and air-dried curls, having a no-makeup day or just wearing very minimal makeup, and recognizing that I’m still beautiful without all the glitter and heavy lashes. I navigate this in my fashion choices by staying true to myself, even if that means putting together pieces in ways that others might not. I love taking risks with my outfits and, at the end of the day, I wear what I like and what makes me feel comfortable, even if it’s unconventional.
"It’s not about being fiery or rebellious — it’s about being thoughtful, cutesy, and true to myself. Demure isn’t just a trend to me; it’s a way of life that helps Latinas find power in their authenticity, in their style, and in their daily lives. We’re not a monolith — we each have unique qualities, and by being demure we show that Latinas can be anything, without letting stereotypes define us."

Carolina Nelson
My style is demure in a way that’s eclectic, playful, and very intentional. Every piece I wear, from my jewelry to my clothes, is chosen with care and reflects my personal values and taste. For example, you’ll always see me wearing my Virgen de Guadalupe rosary and jewelry with crystals because I believe in their power and the roles they play in my life. I also love thrifting — many of my clothes are second-hand because I care about sustainability, but I think this can coexist beautifully with my love for designer clothes. I try to always be mindful that what I wear reflects who I am. I consider my style to be unique and one that brings me comfort while also empowering me to feel confident in my own skin.
Part of being demure, of course, is being mindful of others, but I think it’s also about being mindful of yourself. Latina women are often known for being caregivers and following traditions, but you don’t always see the push for us to take care of ourselves. For me, being demure is empowering because it allows me to break that precedent. It’s a concept that challenges stereotypes and lets me set boundaries where I respect and uplift myself without hindering or disrespecting others. It’s not about being fiery or rebellious — it’s about being thoughtful, cutesy, and true to myself. Demure isn’t just a trend to me; it’s a way of life that helps Latinas find power in their authenticity, in their style, and in their daily lives. We’re not a monolith — we each have unique qualities, and by being demure we show that Latinas can be anything, without letting stereotypes define us.

