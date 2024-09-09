I’m La Tía Loca & I Won’t Be Shamed Into Submission

"This is about someone who is an intentional agent of chaos, which makes her fodder for being famously dismissed with a simple four‑letter word: loca. Someone who disrupts the status quo must be shamed into submission."
"I became la loca when I experienced deep heartbreak, and not in a romantic sense, but in a spiritual sense—a deep break in my spirit. Sometimes la loca is born out of nurturing parenting and encouragement to be their own person. And sometimes la loca is made out of friction and pain, and in the end, the one who emerges is out for revenge."
"Your tía la loca might give off the impression that she is strong. This all might make you believe that she is unbelievably durable. She is not. No one is."
"I have been told I do not watch my tongue around children enough, like I do it by accident. It is not an accident. I speak freely because children should see at least one adult woman living differently, if only to provide a model for them that they deserve to see. They need an alternative to saying less and invisibilizing ourselves for the comfort of men."
"If tu tía loca is single or in a non‑heterosexual relationship, trust that she is told about the prayers for her salvation — often. If she is childless and single, she is considered a pariah, and she is treated as such."
"By her existing as she does, she is creating a universe of options for everyone who witnesses her. By existing, and being allowed to exist, she is showing a newer generation what is possible and what can be."