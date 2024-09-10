I’m in My Demure Era. Here’s How I Achieve the Look & Lifestyle

"Today, 'demure' goes beyond its textbook definition of being “reserved, modest, and shy.” Sure, it can still mean those things, but thanks to Jools, it’s now about finding balance in how we show up through our style and how we can be mindful of our communities."
"As Latinas, we’re often told to be modest, not too loud, to fit into a certain mold, but the demure trend allows us to take that narrative and make it our own."
"Demure has helped to shift my focus from just following trends to valuing what I already have and making it work in an authentic way."
"Demure and my Latinidad go together when I pay homage to what I wore as a niña."
"My motto has always been to wear what makes me feel good, and that’s something I’ve stuck with since I was young. This approach helps me stay true to myself and what I want from life while presenting myself in a way that feels authentic and confident."
"It’s not about being fiery or rebellious — it’s about being thoughtful, cutesy, and true to myself. Demure isn’t just a trend to me; it’s a way of life that helps Latinas find power in their authenticity, in their style, and in their daily lives. We’re not a monolith — we each have unique qualities, and by being demure we show that Latinas can be anything, without letting stereotypes define us."