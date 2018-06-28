I Transformed Myself Into Demi Lovato — & This Is What I Looked Like

When it comes to celebrities, Demi Lovato is as real as it gets. From early on in her career, the singer has been candid about her struggles, including her eating disorder, addiction, and bipolar diagnosis. Just recently, Lovato seemingly came clean about her relapse with a song titled "Sober," and it's these moments of vulnerability that have defined her fame. Fans all over the world, a.k.a Lovatics, have followed the 25-year-old and filled up arenas to sing along to her unfiltered lyrics.
To re-live Lovato's evolution from fresh-faced Disney actress to influential global pop star, we recreated three of her most memorable beauty looks, from her Camp Rock days to now. Press play above to see them come to life on one super-fan. Trust us, this is a transformation you won't want to miss.
Advertisement