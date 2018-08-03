6 Reasons Why Towels Are The Home Accessory Of The Season

Although towels are a year-round necessity, they truly shine during the summer — when they transcend their more simple bathroom or kitchen usage. Instead of just drying hands and dishes, they become an accessory for the season itself: one that easily travels with us from couch, to beach, park, and beyond.
Ahead, we rounded up towels so full of summer's essence, you'll feel inspired to take them far outside the limits of your bathroom for any remaining sunshine-filled occasions. Whether it's a set of soft cotton tea towels that serve dual purpose as colorful place settings for a picnic, or an oversized and durable Turkish towel to wrap yourself in. Scroll on for towels so soft and lovely, they can ultimately be used as multi-purpose household accessories.
