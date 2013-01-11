Winter is lovely and all, but it's a bit of a buzzkill to have to hide our favourite jewellery under scarves, snoods, slouchy beanies, and mittens and gloves. But after clapping eyes on Harvey Nichols' new range of dazzling crystal rings from Britain's own Decadorn, we're willing to risk a touch of chilblains for the sake of fierce fashion.
Priced at a nicely economical £75 apiece, the Druzy rings feature, depending on the version you choose, either craggy crystals sprouting from its base or a deep V revealing lovely natural layers. It almost makes us wish we'd paid more attention in science class.
The rings come in pink, purple (contrasted with a lovely brown base), navy, and black, which basically means there's one to match just about everything in your wardrobe...even those bloody mittens.
Photo courtesy Harvey Nichols
