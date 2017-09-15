Here's How To Successfully Double-Book Your Dates

One of the biggest conundrums I run into as someone who prioritizes her dating life is time. I'm busy. Free nights are precious. And every once in a while, I run into a situation in which two people want to meet up with me in one weekend — a weekend that already has other engagements penciled in, too. So what do I do?
I double-book.
Now, I know there are a lot of contentious feelings around double-booking — especially after that viral story of the guy who booked six dates in one night. (So many rookie mistakes there, pal.) But according to Diane Gottsman, national etiquette expert, author of Modern Etiquette for a Better Life, and founder of The Protocol School of Texas, double-booking is totally fine when it's done correctly. "In the early stages of dating, especially when it comes to online dating, you're just getting to know people, so you don't necessarily owe them a lot," she says.
I obviously agree with her wholeheartedly. I'd even go so far as to say that lining up a couple of meet-ups in a day is an extremely economical way to get a good sense of what you're looking for in a partner. So, ahead, I lay out my tried-and-true rule book for doubling up on your dates, culled from years of experience, with an assist from Gottsman. Following these steps has helped me avoid all of the messiness of dating in multiples — viral infamy included.