We meet up at a bar my friend works at. Said friend proceeds to text me telling me this guy sucks and I should run— Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017
I decide to play the friend in order to help the girl feel less awkward until he exits for a moment and then I tell her what's up— Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017
Then the third girl shows up - we'll call her Riley. The guy leaves again and Riley, katie, and I team up and decide to JT Must Die this sit— Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017
He's now explaining why he broke up with his ex and Riley asked if he also met her on a "group date" ?— Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017
The two girls and I decided to be best friends, left together to go get drinks and dinner at another bar and left homeboy with the bill ??— Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017
I'm stealing his dates and making them my friends and I'm SO HERE FOR IT pic.twitter.com/88iqDi6mfX— Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017
We're now all hanging out at another bar together pic.twitter.com/jasDbaDQCL— Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017
We've gotten girl #4 (we'll call her claire) to come over once she finishes her date so she can debrief with us. Can someone bring a ??— Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017
My friend walked over and told #5 what was up, got her number and this was their convo pic.twitter.com/y30UP261d5— Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017
He finally realized he wasn't winning and just walked out. #6 and her mom and aunt are now our new best friends— Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017
Loved meeting you, @jfreezone! At least you have a fun vacation story to share and new found friends in DC! ?? pic.twitter.com/NZHb9sQuf3— Katrina Avila (@KatrinaMarie8) August 8, 2017
You win some, you lose some - but hopefully you make three new best friends in the process ? cheers ladies ?? don't fuck with us pic.twitter.com/lxQ3f6Km2P— Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017