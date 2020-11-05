In a weird year that keeps getting weirder, we've come to accept the out-of-the-ordinary as, well, ordinary. That includes everything from telecommuting out of our bedroom offices to attending Zoom-dinner dates at the hottest new restaurant in town (our coffee tables). For all the singles out there, pivoting from late-night bar meet-ups to virtual courting has been a transition. But, it's also had its perks: all you need to worry about in the dressing-up department is your top half — meaning, you can keep the comfy sweatpants on or go completely pantless and no one will know the difference.
The key to nailing the perfect Zoom-date outfit is to pick a top that features some style of unique accent. Think blouses with square necklines, subtle-yet-sexy cut-out details, or glimmering pieces that'll catch any eye behind your computer's screen. If you still need some help deciding, we've got you covered with 16 virtual-date-worthy options ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.