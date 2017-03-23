Though it may be hard to remember given the still-fickle temps, yes, there was a time when you lived in dresses. Even if lately it's your jeans and sweaters that have been in heavy rotation, the first day of Spring has already come and gone (though might not feel like it), and it'll be warming up before you know it. This means it's almost time for your legs to see the light of day once again.
So, to prepare, it's time to freshen up your
wardrobe dress-drobe. If you look at your dresses from last year, chances are you're sick of half of them, and the other half just isn't cool anymore. And since they're all you'll be wearing come spring and summer, it's time to stock up on a few you love that will carry you through the next 6-or-so months. And with all the ones ahead falling under the $150-mark, you can add a few to cart without even feeling bad about it.
Whether it's a shirtdress you need or a floaty mini, there are plenty of options trickling into your favorite stores that won't put you on a dollar-slice diet for a week. So, click on to shop our under-$150 picks and get ready to remember what it feels like to look down and actually see your legs again.