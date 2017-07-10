Soaring at three to five-inch heights, these platforms make anyone look like they've got legs worthy of their own glossy magazine cover. And despite how unpractical they might look, these sky-high platforms are actually an essential in many a fashion girl's wardrobe. Why? Because the thick heels and supportive platforms beat out a stiletto any day. We'd certainly would rather be wobbling on something with a little more square footage than a skinny-mini heel that's going to fall into every crack on the sidewalk. Wouldn't you?