These Are The Best Gifts Beauty Editors Are Giving This Year

You might think holiday shopping is easy for beauty editors. They know how to get their hands on the latest releases, they're in the know about the newest innovations, and — oh, yeah — they get some sweet swag as part of the gig, too. But let's be real: Skin care and makeup are great gifts, but not everyone flips over a new lipstick or a killer eyeshadow palette.
So we asked our beauty editors to spill what they're really spending money on this holiday season. Not surprisingly, quite a few of our editors are gifting the aforementioned lipsticks and cult palettes. But the rest? Click ahead for the quirky mugs, thoughtful books, and versatile fashion finds that our editors' family and friends can expect this year. If you're one of those friends or family members? It's time to head to another gift guide immediately — we wouldn't want to ruin the surprise.
