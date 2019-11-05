16 Blanket Scarves That Feel Like You Never Left Your Bed

Can you believe it's been seven years since Lenny Kravitz stepped out in his larger-than-life scarf and took the Internet by storm? You likely remember just how much the massive accessory resonated with you; maybe you giggled to yourself, or forwarded the photo along to a friend with the accompanying message, "This is so me." And now that blanket-scarf weather is upon us once again, we're ready to re-embrace that feeling.
Temperatures are now reaching the point of not wanting to leave the house without a super-cozy scarf to warm our necks and protect our faces from the chill. Not to mention blanket scarves have gotten so plush and oversized that they'll make you feel like you're still bundled up in your comforter while commuting to work.
Regardless of whether you go all the way to Kravitz proportions (and regardless of whether or not you plan to nap on the subway), you'll want to have at least one or two blanket scarves on-hand for the season. Click on to get that much closer to having a break-the-Internet accessory moment of your own.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.