In the great words of Lizzo, it's time to do your hair toss and check your nails. That's because holiday season is officially upon us, and the "Truth Hurts" singer, alongside Selena Gomez, gave us all the manicure inspiration we need from now until Dec 31.
The two performers arrived at the 2019 American Music Awards with blinged-out crystal nails courtesy of OPI. While they made for a sparkly statement on the red carpet and stage, we couldn't help but think how great they'd be for our upcoming month of holiday parties — or, even better, New Year's Eve.
We spoke to the celebrity nail artists behind the manicures, Eri Ishizu for Lizzo and Tom Bachik for Gomez, who shared their tips for copying the look and the exact polishes they used. All you need is a couple dozen rhinestones and a few hours of post-turkey downtime to pull them off yourself.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.