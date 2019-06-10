The Wildest Cruise Ship Sex Stories On Reddit (You’re Welcome)

Forget about long walks on the beach and focus on the motion of the ocean. That’s right, we’re talking about cruise ship sex. One poll by cruise company Royal Caribbean found that 99% of the 1,000 people surveyed said that sex was their favorite cruise activity, 62% said they had better sex at sea, and 52% were more likely to have sex on a cruise ship than on land. Sure, maybe it's just vacation sex — or maybe there's something special about a cruise. And cruise sex can get pretty kinky, even if you're not on a swinger's cruise. Another survey, this one by cruise blog Cruzely, found that 10% of those surveyed had had public sex on a cruise ship, with balconies being the most popular location.
And while most of this sex happens between couples, some single people hook up on a cruise, too. According to the Cruzely survey, 5.5% of those surveyed had hooked up with someone they met on a cruise. And, while there are strict rules prohibiting cruise ship staff from having sex with passengers (it will usually result in immediate firing), staff members frequently hook up with each other. As one former cruise ship employee put it on Reddit, “it's actually just one big bang-fest."
Search Reddit’s r/cruise and r/sex forums, and you’ll see many anecdotes about cruise ship sex. Here are some of the wildest ones.