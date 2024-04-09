ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Fashion
27 Crossbody Bags We Don’t Want Leaving Our Side

Amanda Randone, Ebony-Renee Baker
Last Updated April 9, 2024, 6:25 PM
No matter what time of year it is or what event is fast approaching in the diary, the crossbody handbag will always be the wardrobe essential that's suitable for the occasion. It's the kind of staple that blends fashion and function, securing it a permanent place among the style set. The secret to its success is simple: as much as we love an impractical party purse, nothing looks as good as a hands-free statement piece feels, which is why we're revisiting the dependable handbag trend this spring.
Of course, we wouldn't be as fixated on upgrading our existing crossbody inventory if it wasn't for the spring/summer 2024 fashion shows and their enthusiastic embrace of the silhouette: Some of this season’s highlights included quilted, tan, and chain-strap handbags by the likes of Miu Miu, Givenchy, and Loewe. Recent street style looks featured countless variations of the ever-practical piece — an obvious but no less excellent choice for a day of dashing from one fabulous fashion fête to the next.
In the spirit of all things style, we've combed through the array of fresh inspiration from brands for the best crossbody bags you'll want to add to your cart for now...and always.

The quilted crossbody

There’s a reason the COS quilted crossbody went viral on TikTok (and even made it to Lyst’s hottest products of 2023 list). This cushiony (and surprisingly stretchy) style is the perfect carry-all for your everyday essentials and then some. Choose from a variety of sizes, colors, and styles.
COS
Oversized Quilted Crossbody
$135.00
COS
FP Movement
Quilted Carryall
$68.00
Free People
Lemaire
Soft Game Small Lace-up Padded Quilted Can...
$695.00
Net-A-Porter

The crochet crossbody 

There’s nothing better than a bag that reminds you of the beach, even when you are far from one. A crochet crossbody can give a playful edge to any outfit, from weekend sweats to weekday suits. Don’t forget to pack it for your next sunny escape, too.
Uniqlo
Round Mini Crochet Bag
$29.90
Uniqlo
All Saints
Half Moon Crochet Crossbody Bag
$229.00
All Saints
Casa Clara
La Perla Bag
$60.00$74.00
Revolve

The thick-strap crossbody

Whether you're looking to dabble in a bit of logomania or you're simply after a bit of extra support, a crossbody with a thicker strap looks cool and is especially useful if you're toting around a heavier load.
Lululemon
Everywhere Belt Bag 1l
$48.00
Lululemon
Ganni
Leopard Tech Festival Bag
$145.00
Ganni
Kate Spade New York
Double Up Colorblocked Crossbody
$298.00
Kate Spade New York

The woven crossbody

Sometimes, texture is everything when it comes to accessories. A woven fabric isn’t just eye-catching — it also gives your crossbody a sturdier structure. Pack more items into your crossbody without compromising its shape. Win, win.
& Other Stories
Braided Nylon Shoulder Bag
$129.00
& Other Stories
J. Crew
Small Open-weave Bag In Leather
$79.50$118.00
J. Crew
Loeffler Randall
Mallory Woven Crossbody
$295.00
Bloomingdale's

The colorful crossbody

The best way to give your wardrobe staples the springtime treatment? Bright hues that are the next best thing to a boost of vitamin D. We're talking shades of poppy red, kiwi green, and more to sweeten up your look.
Everlane
The Cactus Leather Sling Bag
$110.00
Everlane
Demellier
The Small Vancouver
$465.00
DeMellier
Tommy Hilfiger
Solid Th Logo Chain Crossbody Bag
$129.00
Tommy Hilfiger

The convertible crossbody

Considering the hallmark of the crossbody bag is its practicality, opting for one that can transform effortlessly into a fun top-handle purse or a sculptural tote takes that functionality up a sartorial notch.
Zara
Mini City Bag
$39.90
Zara
Paris/64
Prismatic Rafia & Chocolate
$370.00
Paris/64
MASHU
Anemone Brown
$446.00
MASHU

The chain-handle crossbody

Amp up the glam factor with a crossbody bag featuring a strap made out of a gold or silver chain that'll add a touch of sparkle to your ensemble without going overboard and doubles as jewellery.
Polène
Numéro Sept Mini
$480.00
Polène
Coach
Tabby Crossbody Wristlet
$225.00
Coach
Charles and Keith
Chain Strap Evening Bag
$76.00
Charles and Keith

The tan crossbody

Love a neutral but looking to add something different to your black-bag rotation? Try a tan crossbody. This tone is muted enough to go with most outfits, but has a high-quality look and feel that can sometimes be a statement in itself. Plus: shades of brown are trending right now.
Reformation
Rosetta Sling Crossbody Bag
$448.00
Reformation
Mango
Crossbody Bag With Flap
$45.99
Mango
Whistles
Bibi Crossbody Bag
$259.00
Whistles

The utilitarian crossbody

Anything that draws on the utility wear aesthetic is big in the world of style right now. A crossbody bag made from a durable fabric and with the easy appeal of a belt bag will keep you very much on trend for the season ahead.
Nike
Heritage Crossbody Bag (4l)
$24.97$37.00
Nike
Rains
Cargo Box Bag
$125.00
Rains
Dagne Dover
Micah Crossbody
$110.00
Dagne Dover

