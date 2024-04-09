27 Crossbody Bags We Don’t Want Leaving Our Side

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
No matter what time of year it is or what event is fast approaching in the diary, the crossbody handbag will always be the wardrobe essential that's suitable for the occasion. It's the kind of staple that blends fashion and function, securing it a permanent place among the style set. The secret to its success is simple: as much as we love an impractical party purse, nothing looks as good as a hands-free statement piece feels, which is why we're revisiting the dependable handbag trend this spring.
Of course, we wouldn't be as fixated on upgrading our existing crossbody inventory if it wasn't for the spring/summer 2024 fashion shows and their enthusiastic embrace of the silhouette: Some of this season’s highlights included quilted, tan, and chain-strap handbags by the likes of Miu Miu, Givenchy, and Loewe. Recent street style looks featured countless variations of the ever-practical piece — an obvious but no less excellent choice for a day of dashing from one fabulous fashion fête to the next.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
In the spirit of all things style, we've combed through the array of fresh inspiration from brands for the best crossbody bags you'll want to add to your cart for now...and always.
The quilted crossbody
There’s a reason the COS quilted crossbody went viral on TikTok (and even made it to Lyst’s hottest products of 2023 list). This cushiony (and surprisingly stretchy) style is the perfect carry-all for your everyday essentials and then some. Choose from a variety of sizes, colors, and styles.
The crochet crossbody
There’s nothing better than a bag that reminds you of the beach, even when you are far from one. A crochet crossbody can give a playful edge to any outfit, from weekend sweats to weekday suits. Don’t forget to pack it for your next sunny escape, too.
The thick-strap crossbody
Whether you're looking to dabble in a bit of logomania or you're simply after a bit of extra support, a crossbody with a thicker strap looks cool and is especially useful if you're toting around a heavier load.
The woven crossbody
Sometimes, texture is everything when it comes to accessories. A woven fabric isn’t just eye-catching — it also gives your crossbody a sturdier structure. Pack more items into your crossbody without compromising its shape. Win, win.
The colorful crossbody
The best way to give your wardrobe staples the springtime treatment? Bright hues that are the next best thing to a boost of vitamin D. We're talking shades of poppy red, kiwi green, and more to sweeten up your look.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The convertible crossbody
Considering the hallmark of the crossbody bag is its practicality, opting for one that can transform effortlessly into a fun top-handle purse or a sculptural tote takes that functionality up a sartorial notch.
The chain-handle crossbody
Amp up the glam factor with a crossbody bag featuring a strap made out of a gold or silver chain that'll add a touch of sparkle to your ensemble without going overboard and doubles as jewellery.
The tan crossbody
Love a neutral but looking to add something different to your black-bag rotation? Try a tan crossbody. This tone is muted enough to go with most outfits, but has a high-quality look and feel that can sometimes be a statement in itself. Plus: shades of brown are trending right now.
The utilitarian crossbody
Anything that draws on the utility wear aesthetic is big in the world of style right now. A crossbody bag made from a durable fabric and with the easy appeal of a belt bag will keep you very much on trend for the season ahead.