Crisscross Tie Tops Are 2022’s Designated Going-Out Piece

Vivien Lee
If last year's crown going-out jewel was the pin top, this year, it's the crisscross tie top. Both hot girl summer styles feature thin straps, but the former is held together by a teeny tiny pin between the bust while the latter wraps around the waist with an adjustable tie. The slight evolution is a sign the micro-fashion trend won't be entirely gone anytime soon, so make room in your closet for this dainty but flirty top. It's the designated going-out top of summer 2022.
One of the best perks about this playful design is that it comes in different variations of casual T-shirts, halter tops, puff-sleeve blouses, one-shoulder tanks, and more. Thus, there's a top for everyone's style preferences and from your favorite brands like AnthropologieZaraH&M, and Free People. Also, if you're iffy about spending big bucks trying a daring look that you might not like, no worries, I've been there. Thankfully, we've found affordable ones that you can grab for a little more than $10 below. Ahead, browse 10 of the best crisscross tie tops and consider shifting your next going-out top for this trendy one. 
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Lulus Hot Girl Summer Washed Red Halter Crop Top, $28

Lulus
Hot Girl Summer Washed Red Halter Crop Top
$28.00
Lulus

Anthropologie Significant Other Puff-Sleeve Wrap Top, $210

Significant Other
Significant Other Puff-sleeve Wrap Top
$210.00
Anthropologie

Zara's Combination Rib Crop Top, $27.90

Zara
Combination Rib Crop Top
$27.90
Zara

Urban Outfitters Austin Strappy Cropped Top, $35

Urban Outfitters
Austin Strappy Cropped Top
$35.00
Urban Outfitters

Alo Yoga Ribbed Manifest Short Sleeve, $64

Alo Yoga
Ribbed Manifest Short Sleeve
$64.00
Alo Yoga

Free People Mila Asymmetric Crop Top $58, $40.60

Free People
Mila Asymmetric Crop Top
$40.60$58.00
Bloomingdale's

Abercrombie & Fitch Linen-Blend Set Top, $40

Abercrombie & Fitch
Lace-up Linen-blend Set Top
$28.00$40.00
Abercrombie & Fitch

A.L.C Jane Cropped Tie T-Shirt, $115

A.L.C.
Jane Cropped Tie T-shirt
$115.00
Saks Fifth Avenue

Target Short Sleeve Double Tie Versatile T-Shirt $12, $10.20

Wild Fable
Short Sleeve Double Tie Versatile T-shirt
$10.20$12.00
Target

H&M Tie-Detail Crop Top $12.99, $11.04

H&M
Tie-detail Crop Top
$11.04$12.99
H&M

