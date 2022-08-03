If last year's crown going-out jewel was the pin top, this year, it's the crisscross tie top. Both hot girl summer styles feature thin straps, but the former is held together by a teeny tiny pin between the bust while the latter wraps around the waist with an adjustable tie. The slight evolution is a sign the micro-fashion trend won't be entirely gone anytime soon, so make room in your closet for this dainty but flirty top. It's the designated going-out top of summer 2022.
One of the best perks about this playful design is that it comes in different variations of casual T-shirts, halter tops, puff-sleeve blouses, one-shoulder tanks, and more. Thus, there's a top for everyone's style preferences and from your favorite brands like Anthropologie, Zara, H&M, and Free People. Also, if you're iffy about spending big bucks trying a daring look that you might not like, no worries, I've been there. Thankfully, we've found affordable ones that you can grab for a little more than $10 below. Ahead, browse 10 of the best crisscross tie tops and consider shifting your next going-out top for this trendy one.
