Clean-beauty destination Credo is kicking off its epic Friends & Family sale today —which is great news for your skin, and "meh" for your bank account. The highly anticipated event is a once-a-year deal, where you can score 20% off site-wide, no promo code needed.
From October 21-24, all your Credo favorites are effectively on sale online or at their ten retail locations nationwide. It's the perfect moment to stock up on a holy grail item, try something new you've been eyeing, or get a head start on your holiday shopping.
Rarely discounted brands like Westman Atelier, ILIA, Tata Harper, and Tower 28 are eligible, with only a small handful that aren't; excluded brands include Kypris and Josh Rosebrook, and the offer doesn't apply to gift cards nor any already marked-down, final sale items. (Gift sets are also fair game.)
Shop a sampling of our clean beauty stars below, all on sale for three days only.
From tennis legend Venus Williams comes this mineral sunscreen that holds up against sweat and won't leave a white cast.
Full, fluffy brows in a matter of swipes? Sign us up.
Makeup artist Gucci Westman is a master of gorgeous, luminous complexions. Of all the products in her luxurious lineup, we have a soft spot for her creamy blush sticks, which are as close as we can get to having her on speed dial.
This hydrating serum is perfect for adding life back into dry, tired skin. It's basically a refreshing ocean dip in a bottle!
Latinx-owned haircare brand Ceremonia's products are formulated with everything you want and nothing you don't — and at a relatively accessible price point compared to the market. This guava-infused leave-in revives dry, damaged strands and protects them from UV and heat damage.
Get long, luscious lashes with a matter of coats of Vapour's organic mascara, infused with ingredients like nourishing jojoba oil and castor seed oil.
This innovative blush balm is easy (and fun!) to apply, and can be swathed across lips, lids, and cheeks for a dewy, monochromatic makeup look.
Get glowy, gleaming skin with this multi-tasking tinted serum featuring SPF protection, skin-care ingredients, and buildable coverage in one.
Tata Harper has made a name for herself in the clean skin-care space for years now, so we had trouble picking a single product to spotlight; instead, we suggest this sampler pack of three mask minis, alongside a full-size of the cult-favorite Resurfacing Mask.
Transport yourself to a tranquil forest with Bathing Culture's Mind and Body Wash, encased in a refillable glass bottle.
Is it a highlighter, or a serum? Well, why not both? Pai's illuminating drops are perfect for mixing into moisturizer or applying as a highlighter for a just-came-back-from-the-beach glow.
