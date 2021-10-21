Story from Beauty

Get 20% Off Your Clean Beauty Haul At Credo’s Major Sale

Karina Hoshikawa
Clean-beauty destination Credo is kicking off its epic Friends & Family sale today —which is great news for your skin, and "meh" for your bank account. The highly anticipated event is a once-a-year deal, where you can score 20% off site-wide, no promo code needed.
From October 21-24, all your Credo favorites are effectively on sale online or at their ten retail locations nationwide. It's the perfect moment to stock up on a holy grail item, try something new you've been eyeing, or get a head start on your holiday shopping.
Rarely discounted brands like Westman AtelierILIATata Harper, and Tower 28 are eligible, with only a small handful that aren't; excluded brands include Kypris and Josh Rosebrook, and the offer doesn't apply to gift cards nor any already marked-down, final sale items. (Gift sets are also fair game.)
Shop a sampling of our clean beauty stars below, all on sale for three days only.
Eleven By Venus Williams Unrivaled Sun Serum SPF 35, $50 $40

Shop This
Eleven by Venus Williams
Unrivaled Sun Serum Spf 35
$40.00$50.00
Credo
From tennis legend Venus Williams comes this mineral sunscreen that holds up against sweat and won't leave a white cast.

Kosas Air Brow Tinted Volumizing Treatment Gel, $22 $17.60

Shop This
Kosas
Air Brow Tinted Volumizing Treatment Gel
$17.60$22.00
Credo
Full, fluffy brows in a matter of swipes? Sign us up.
Read full review here.

Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush Stick, $48 $38.40

Shop This
Westman Atelier
Baby Cheeks Blush Stick
$38.40$48.00
Credo
Makeup artist Gucci Westman is a master of gorgeous, luminous complexions. Of all the products in her luxurious lineup, we have a soft spot for her creamy blush sticks, which are as close as we can get to having her on speed dial.

OSEA Hyaluronic Sea Serum, $88 $70.40

Shop This
OSEA
Hyaluronic Sea Serum
$70.40$88.00
Credo
This hydrating serum is perfect for adding life back into dry, tired skin. It's basically a refreshing ocean dip in a bottle!

Ceremonia Guava Leave in Conditioner, $20 $16

Shop This
Ceremonia
Guava Leave In Conditioner
$16.00$20.00
Credo
Latinx-owned haircare brand Ceremonia's products are formulated with everything you want and nothing you don't — and at a relatively accessible price point compared to the market. This guava-infused leave-in revives dry, damaged strands and protects them from UV and heat damage.
Read full review here.

Vapour Beauty Mesmerize Mascara, $28 $22.40

Shop This
Vapour Beauty
Mesmerize Mascara
$22.40$28.00
Credo
Get long, luscious lashes with a matter of coats of Vapour's organic mascara, infused with ingredients like nourishing jojoba oil and castor seed oil.

Tower 28 BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm, $20 $16

Shop This
Tower 28
Beachplease Luminous Tinted Balm
$16.00$20.00
Credo
This innovative blush balm is easy (and fun!) to apply, and can be swathed across lips, lids, and cheeks for a dewy, monochromatic makeup look.

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40, $48 $38.40

Shop This
Ilia
Super Serum Skin Tint Spf 40
$38.40$48.00
Credo
Get glowy, gleaming skin with this multi-tasking tinted serum featuring SPF protection, skin-care ingredients, and buildable coverage in one.

Tata Harper Mix & Mask Set, $78 $62.40

Shop This
Tata Harper
Mix & Mask Set
$62.40$78.00
Credo
Tata Harper has made a name for herself in the clean skin-care space for years now, so we had trouble picking a single product to spotlight; instead, we suggest this sampler pack of three mask minis, alongside a full-size of the cult-favorite Resurfacing Mask.

Bathing Culture Mind and Body Wash, $35 $28

Shop This
Bathing Culture
Mind And Body Wash
$28.00$35.00
Credo
Transport yourself to a tranquil forest with Bathing Culture's Mind and Body Wash, encased in a refillable glass bottle.

Pai The Impossible Glow, $39 $31.20

Shop This
Pai
The Impossible Glow
$31.20$39.00
Credo
Is it a highlighter, or a serum? Well, why not both? Pai's illuminating drops are perfect for mixing into moisturizer or applying as a highlighter for a just-came-back-from-the-beach glow.
