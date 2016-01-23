Whether or not you're a makeup and skin-care obsessive, you've likely gone to some extremes in the name of beauty. You try mask after mask, lipstick after lipstick, treatment after treatment — all in the name of finding the One Product to Rule Them All. Also, it's just fun.
But editors — they're a whole different crop of beauty-product (and procedure) guinea pigs. We already know about sensory-deprivation tanks and even butt facials, but we thought we'd ask 11 of our colleagues to tell us the craziest things they've done on the job, all for beauty. So if you're looking for a laugh — or are just curious about the effects of urine on skin — check out what they had to say.
