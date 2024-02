I Keep Reaching For This Celeb-Approved Skincare Brand For Extra Hydration

Alix Earle is well-known for her get-ready-with-me makeup tutorials (and most recently for her preferred selfie light ) so her influence is unmatched (with literally everyone carting up her go-to products). And on January 10, the social media personality's 75 Hard-esque day-in-a-life TikTok video featured Cosmedix. As the camera filmed her recording her podcast, Cosmedix's Purity Solution cleanser was seen sitting on her filming vanity. Honestly, if you blink, you could miss it, but we spotted the influencer's Cosmedix cleanser and had to try it.This cleansing oil does double duty, serving as both a makeup remover and cleanser (That's double cleansing without two steps!) It features popular Argan and olive oils that condition skin for a dewy texture, as well as lesser-known Moringa oil and Melia Azadirachta extract, which claim to boost radiance and cleanse skin. Overall, it aims to remove impurities and create a smoother, more radiant complexion.I wanted to put it to the test, especially since I was recently told by a facialist that my skin is super dehydrated (despite me drinking an absurd amount of water and keeping up with a consistent skincare regimen). I've also recently become a fan of oil cleansers (even preferring them to gel and cream cleansers) since realizing the oil wouldn't actually make my combination skin even oilier. And so I tested the cleanser for a week, applying it in the mornings and at nights when I showered. Purity Solution has a pleasant, cirtrusy scent that matches its yellow coloring and immediately wakes me up — always a welcome benefit. To use it, I follow the brand's recommendation to apply it to dry skin and then add water to emulsify it before washing it off. I've honestly loved how supple, bouncy, and hydrated it instantly makes my cheeks feel. And the slight glow it gives me really makes it feel like it's working. And while I wouldn't call it the best makeup remover I've ever used, it does do a pretty good job removing my cosmetics at the end of the day. Thanks to this combination of benefits, I will no doubt continue using it to the last drop (or pump).