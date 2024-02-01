I Keep Reaching For This Celeb-Approved Skincare Brand For Extra Hydration

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
What do Hailey Bieber, Nicola Peltz, Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian, and Alix Earle all have in common, aside from being rich, famous, and in-demand? Their love for beauty brand Cosmedix. The luxurious, clean skincare brand is a fan favorite of celebrities, in no small part due to its aesthetician-created formulas that address multiple skin concerns and are appropriate for a variety of skin types, including dry, acne-prone, and oily, to name a few. However, it's not just celebs who love the brand: I've been a not-so-secret fan of Cosmedix since I reviewed it exactly one year ago. And now that winter is in full swing in my native New York, I've been reaching for the line to tame my dry skin.
I've been using the Opti Crystal eye serum on and off for the last year, and am still enamored with its holographic formula. But more recently, I've been regularly adding a few of Cosmedix's other best-selling products to my morning and nighttime routines to see if their quality (and price tags) match their viral (and celebrity-approved) statuses. So read on to learn more about just how hydrating and high-quality I think this skincare line is.
Alix Earle is well-known for her get-ready-with-me makeup tutorials (and most recently for her preferred selfie light) so her influence is unmatched (with literally everyone carting up her go-to products). And on January 10, the social media personality's 75 Hard-esque day-in-a-life TikTok video featured Cosmedix. As the camera filmed her recording her podcast, Cosmedix's Purity Solution cleanser was seen sitting on her filming vanity. Honestly, if you blink, you could miss it, but we spotted the influencer's Cosmedix cleanser and had to try it.
This cleansing oil does double duty, serving as both a makeup remover and cleanser (That's double cleansing without two steps!) It features popular Argan and olive oils that condition skin for a dewy texture, as well as lesser-known Moringa oil and Melia Azadirachta extract, which claim to boost radiance and cleanse skin. Overall, it aims to remove impurities and create a smoother, more radiant complexion.
I wanted to put it to the test, especially since I was recently told by a facialist that my skin is super dehydrated (despite me drinking an absurd amount of water and keeping up with a consistent skincare regimen). I've also recently become a fan of oil cleansers (even preferring them to gel and cream cleansers) since realizing the oil wouldn't actually make my combination skin even oilier. And so I tested the cleanser for a week, applying it in the mornings and at nights when I showered.
Purity Solution has a pleasant, cirtrusy scent that matches its yellow coloring and immediately wakes me up — always a welcome benefit. To use it, I follow the brand's recommendation to apply it to dry skin and then add water to emulsify it before washing it off. I've honestly loved how supple, bouncy, and hydrated it instantly makes my cheeks feel. And the slight glow it gives me really makes it feel like it's working. And while I wouldn't call it the best makeup remover I've ever used, it does do a pretty good job removing my cosmetics at the end of the day. Thanks to this combination of benefits, I will no doubt continue using it to the last drop (or pump).
Another Cosmedix bestseller that's been gaining traction (and seems to have been recently restocked) is the Harmonize moisturizer. Its promise to give a soft, smooth, and supple complexion drew me in, and its dedicated fanbase certainly didn't hurt, either. It currently has a 4.9 out of 5-star rating and 65 positive testimonials from satisfied buyers — and I'm a sucker for a product with, ahem, glowing reviews.
The lotion contains prebiotics, probiotics, and fruit and plant extracts that claim to strengthen and protect your skin from environmental stressors (ex: pollution) while also balancing your complexion and offering long-lasting hydration. And while it's recommended for people with dry or acne-prone skin, I wanted to try the lightweight product on my combination skin because very few skincare products jive with my oily T-zone and my bangs.
And I've gotta tell you: it's so lightweight and water-like that it didn't feel like anything was on my face. However, it was apparent that it gave me a boost of hydration and smoothness. I really enjoy how the virtually weightless formula sits underneath my makeup during the day and love that it doesn't make my bangs oily when I sleep. Plus, the push-down pump packaging is a fun touch and releases the perfect amount of product.
Honestly, anything that doesn't make me oilier or drier than I already am is a worthwhile purchase in my eyes, and the hydration both the cleansing oil and Harmonize moisturizer offer me are big pluses and have convinced me to use them for the long run.
