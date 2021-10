Victoria Beckham’s New Blush Is (Almost) As Fun As Roller Skating

I'm surprised that Beckham, a studied nude-lip loyalist , loves a bright blush, let alone one that's so punchy. But she said that the most intimidating shade of Cheeky Blush is actually one of her best-kept makeup tricks. "See, Roller Skate is this bright pink," Beckham explained, twisting up the lipstick-like bullet. "It's a color I might have been scared to use because it's really bright. But actually, I use a tiny bit — on my cheeks, eyelids, and a little on my lips — and it instantly brightens my whole complexion."