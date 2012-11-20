It's been a while since we've read books with more illustrations than words,
and boy, do we miss it but we still remember what it's like to want to jump right into the pages. With colors so vivid and pictures so lively, these images were the source of many childhood daydreams. Even though we're older, better readers and much more in tune with indie-fashion designers, we still love that this new spring lookbook caters perfectly to our child-at-heart.
L.A. designer Corey Lynn Calter, inspired by the artwork of the late Henry Darger, created a real-life-meets-fantasy peek at her newest collection, relaunched under the name COREY. Featuring the sweet-faced actress Nora Zehetner, the Calter photographs not only make us nostalgic for floral frocks and adorable rompers, but its larger-than-life illustrations also capture the same kind of wonderment that once excited our younger, book-loving selves. (If you remember the opening credits of Reading Rainbow, you know what we mean.)
Of course, it's hard to stay focused solely on the whimsical, painted details when so many equally dreamy dresses are just waiting to be added to our wish lists. Jump ahead to see the entire multidimensional lookbook of the COREY spring collection in the slides.
Photo: Courtesy of COREY