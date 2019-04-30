When it comes to art in the kitchen, we tend to think of the food we're cooking as the masterpiece. And yet, why shouldn't the tools we use to craft it be just as special as the finished product? No shade if you're still using the same bargain cutting boards and knives you had in your first apartment (you're far from alone), but if you're looking for a little something to, say, spend your tax return on, consider some chic kitchenware.
The best thing about our picks is that they're cool enough to display — which is great, because who really knows how to decorate a kitchen anyway? Scroll on for everything from a retro-inspired microwave to pot and pan sets that will motivate you to get cooking, even when you really, really don't feel like it.