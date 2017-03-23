You get a new hairdo to switch up your look; give your closet a makeover when your style is in a rut; but what about your kitchen, the one place crucial to your daily sustenance? Most of us battle with scarce culinary real estate — and a limited budget — that meal prep can feel like such a chore.
Unless you have a decorator on speed dial, completely remodeling your cooking space is probably unrealistic. So, we're bringing you the next best thing: A selection of cute kitchen accessories that won't break the bank. Whether it's swapping out your stained college mug for a sleek new model, or getting smart storage solutions to free up more counter space, these $29-and-under additions will make your kitchen look like a million bucks. Meal prepping just might be the highlight of your week from now on.