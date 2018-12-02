You get a new hairdo to switch up your look, give your wardrobe a makeover when your style is in a rut, but what about your kitchen, the one place crucial to your daily sustenance? Many of us struggle with little space — and a limited budget — and meal prep can feel like such a chore. Doesn't it make sense to make your environment as nice as possible?
Unless you have a decorator on speed dial though, completely remodelling your cooking space is probably unrealistic. So we're bringing you the next best thing: a selection of cute kitchen accessories that won't break the bank. Whether it's swapping out your stained Sports Direct mug for a sleek new model or getting smart storage solutions to free up more counter space, these £29-and-under additions will make your kitchen look like a million bucks. Meal prep just might be the highlight of your week from now on.