6 Emerging Denim Brands To Keep An Eye Out For This Fall

Over the last year, we've been building a steady list of under-the-radar denim brands to add to our rotation. Why? Well, we've heard so many complaints about denim that doesn't live up to your standards: jeans that stretch out of shape after a couple wears or fit perfectly in one spot but terribly in another. Dare we go on?
Not to worry: every one of the 6 brands ahead have passed our rigorous denim approval check; an assessment of everything from rise to wash to fit. Does it pass the no-gap-in-the-waistband test? Will the rise sit oh-so-perfectly above your natural waist? It was no easy feat to land on this editor-approved list.
After all, if they're going to stand out in an overcrowded denim market, they can't be anything less than perfect. So before you give up on jeans altogether, take a look through these not-yet-on-the-map denim brands.
