This Is What Happens When You Contour With Kitchen Utensils

This year has undoubtedly been the year of contouring. Don't believe us? Just type the word into YouTube and feast your eyes on the 668,000 results that appear. With every of-the-moment beauty technique that pops up, funny variations and farcical recreations inevitably follow. And nothing is more hilarious than the tribe of beauty bloggers attempting to sculpt using common household items, namely kitchen utensils.
We've seen hoards of Instagrammers whip out forks, knives, and even toilet plungers to contour their faces (all in good fun, of course). We decided to try our hand at the — dare we say — "trend." So we grabbed butter knives, forks, spoons, and a myriad of different kitchen tools and proceeded to contour our faces. We even use a damp dish sponge in lieu of a Beautyblender. Needless to say, the results were...less than flattering. Check out the full video above and don't forget to follow us on Snapchat Discover for more videos like this.
For reasons that should be obvious, R29 does not recommend using sharp or dirty objects near the face and mouth. Happy contouring!
