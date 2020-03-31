8 Colorful Eyeshadow Palettes That Will Instantly Brighten Your Day

Makeup has always been a transformative tool, but in uncertain times, it can be downright therapeutic to turn off the news and get lost in a cat-eye tutorial. It's the reason makeup artists like Katie Jane Hughes and Jamie Greenburg have ramped up their content lately, and given us all an escape in the process.
Colorful eyeshadows in particular — whether in the form of pastels, jewel tones, or anything in between — are trending on Instagram as users seek a creative outlet in the comfort of their own homes. Of course, it's important to read the labels and ingredient lists of neon or brightly-colored shades to ensure they're safe for the eye area before you pick up a brush.
All set and ready to let your imagination run wild? Here are eight colorful palettes to get you started.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.