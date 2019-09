Colored mascara has fallen in and out of vogue over the past decades . It hit the mass market scene first in the '60s, when Revlon released hues like mauve and dark green to eager consumers. Twenty years later, in the late '80s and early '90s, colored mascara started trending yet again, but this time the hues complimented the more-is-more looks of the era, like grungy smoky eyes and dramatic washes of blue eyeshadow.